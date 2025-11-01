Firefighters in Northern Ireland respond to 53 operational incidents at Halloween
Firefighters in Northern Ireland had a slightly less busy Halloween than last year, according to the number of callouts.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said from 6pm on October 31 to 1am on November 1, its crews responded to 53 operational incidents.
An NIFRS spokesperson said that several of the incidents were Halloween-related, including bonfires and fireworks.
The figure represents a drop on the previous year, when between 6pm on October 31, 2024 and 1am on November 1, 2024, fire crew responded to 63 operational incidents.
Then, a NIFRS spokesperson described several of the incident as being Halloween-related, including 16 bonfires.