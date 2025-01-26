First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly with Munira Subašić, president of Mothers of Srebrenica, at the Holocaust Memorial Day Regional Commemoration at Belfast City Hall

Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Minister have paused to remember the holocaust.

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly attended an event in Belfast to remember millions of victims and survivors.

The event at Belfast City Hall also marked the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia and was attended by members of the local Jewish community and representatives of other faith groups and minority ethnic communities.

Around 300 people gathered on Thursday evening for the Regional Commemoration, hosted by The Executive Office in conjunction with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and Belfast City Council.

They heard from Holocaust survivor Peter Lantos who was a child in 1944 when, along with his family, he was deported to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

He urged a message of hope that even in the darkest of times people should not lose faith in a better future.

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly also spoke at the event.

The First Minister said: “I am honoured to be part of the Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration. As we pause to remember the past, we resolve to shine a light on suffering and injustice wherever it occurs today.”

The deputy First Minister said: “Holocaust Memorial Day reminds us that we must not be complacent in the face of prejudice.

“Sadly, we see the same hate and prejudice that fuelled the evil acts of the Holocaust in too many places today. We must stand united against this.”

Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, said they were delighted to work again with the Stormont Executive in commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day in this significant anniversary year.

“This year’s theme, ‘For a Better Future’, reminds us that building a world free from hate and intolerance is our responsibility,” she said.

“As we gather in communities across the country, let us remember our duty to honour the victims and survivors by taking action – challenging prejudice and fostering understanding across generations and communities.