Five nations including Northern Ireland put in joint bid for Euro 2028

The final bid was submitted to UEFA today and features host cities and 10 stadia from all five associations though does not include Windsor Park which does not have the requisite capacity.

The one stadium in Northern Ireland which is included is Belfast GAA ground Casement Park, which is to due to undergo a major redevelopment.

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium is also one of the 10 proposed stadia along with Wembley in London, Glasgow’s Hampden Park, and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The other grounds belong to Tottenham, Man City, Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

The five national captains help launch the Euro 2028 bid

Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said: “This is a unique opportunity for Northern Ireland to be part of a world class partnership bid to host the greatest ever UEFA European Football Championships and deliver a legacy of Football for All, Football for Good and Football for the Future.

“Northern Ireland has hosted international sporting events on a global stage and this exciting collaboration between the Irish Football Association, government partners, Belfast City Council and GAA will welcome the world for a UEFA EURO 2028 festival of football that will unite, inspire and benefit generations to come.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris MP, said: “As the UK and Ireland bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, this presents a fantastic opportunity for Northern Ireland to host world class sport.

“Should the bid be successful, the hosting of tournament matches at Casement Park in Belfast has the potential to deliver significant economic and social benefits right across Northern Ireland and create a legacy of participation and sustainability for current and future generations.”

Launching the bid are Brian McAvoy, Ulster GAA CEO, Jason Browning, Irish FA Disability Access Officer and Northern Ireland Powerchair player, Councillor Christina Black, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Irish FA Shooting Stars participant Erin Preston and Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson

Ulster GAA CEO Brian McAvoy also welcomed the announcement, saying: “The GAA and Irish Football Association have developed innovative partnerships to harness the power of sport to unite and empower people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Hosting world class UEFA EURO 2028 football matches at the new Casement Park stadium would build on this collaboration and allow Belfast to deliver an inclusive and unforgettable celebration of football for all.”