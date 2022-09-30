News you can trust since 1737
Five-year-old Ollie Simmons-Watt dies after being knocked off his bike by a van in Limavady

Police this morning confirmed the tragic news that five-year-old Ollie Simmons-Watt has died after a single vehicle collision in Limavady yesterday (Thursday).

By Graeme Cousins
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:05 am

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area. We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

Ollie Simmons-Watt who died after being knocked off his bike

“The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since re-opened.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1235 of 29/09/22”

