Flag-waving Hillsborough crowds break into ‘God Save the King’
The King and Queen Consort were greeted by flag-waving and cheering supporters on their arrival at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
A corgi in the crowd snuggled up to Charles when its owner held it up during the walkabout by the royal couple.
They also received a 21-gun salute as they entered the grounds.
Cheers broke out from the crowd of thousands of people in Hillsborough as the King’s cavalcade of vehicles arrived in the Co Down village.
Crowds at Hillsborough Castle cheered and shouted ‘God save the King’ as the new King and Queen Consort took time to speak to well-wishers.
A round of applause broke out as they inspected floral tributes to the late Queen before entering the grounds of the castle.
A police helicopter is hovering above Hillsborough.
Members of the public at the front of the castle are handing bunches of flowers to police officers to lay at the gates.