Flag-waving Hillsborough crowds break into ‘God Save the King’

A corgi in the crowd snuggled up to Charles when its owner held it up during the walkabout by the royal couple.

They also received a 21-gun salute as they entered the grounds.

Cheers broke out from the crowd of thousands of people in Hillsborough as the King’s cavalcade of vehicles arrived in the Co Down village.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th September 2022 Members of the public wait on the arrival of King Charles at Hillsboroigh Castle. His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort arrive in Northern Ireland as part of Their Majesties' wider programme of visits across the regions of the UK. The King and Consort arrive at Hillsborough Castle, where they meet with the public and viewed floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II before His Majesty held a private audience with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and meet with representatives from political parties. Their Majesties also received a Message of Condolence from The Speaker of Assembly Alex Maskey. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds at Hillsborough Castle cheered and shouted ‘God save the King’ as the new King and Queen Consort took time to speak to well-wishers.

A round of applause broke out as they inspected floral tributes to the late Queen before entering the grounds of the castle.

A police helicopter is hovering above Hillsborough.