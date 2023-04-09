For unionists there is nothing to celebrate in the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement: Jim Allister
TUV leader Jim Allister has said the Belfast Agreement was a “fraud” and a “deceit” designed to create a united Ireland.
He commented: “For unionists there is nothing to celebrate in the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement because the Belfast Agreement was a process designed to lead us ultimately to Irish unification.
"The Belfast Agreement was a fraud, a deceit, and something which was part of a process which evolved over the years of constant concessions, the On The Run letters, everything else.
"It had the most objectionable components – the release onto our streets of terrorists short of serving their full sentences, rewarded by government for their terrorism.
"Then some of them were ushered into government through a system of absurd mandatory coalition which could never work and has not worked, a system which lies in tatters before our very eyes.
"And all that in the context that we were told as unionists that we had a constitutional guarantee of the right to consent to any future constitutional change.”
Mr Allister said that the Northern Ireland Protocol made matters worse for unionists.
He said: "Then along comes the iniquitous protocol, trashes the acts of Union, leaves Article 6 – that foundation which guarantees the supposed economic union – in suspension according to the Supreme Court and yet we are told by the same court that there was no right to consent or dissent from that.
“So for unionism I find nothing, nothing to celebrate in the Belfast Agreement.”