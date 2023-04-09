For unionists there is nothing to celebrate in the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement: Jim Allister

He commented: “For unionists there is nothing to celebrate in the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement because the Belfast Agreement was a process designed to lead us ultimately to Irish unification.

"The Belfast Agreement was a fraud, a deceit, and something which was part of a process which evolved over the years of constant concessions, the On The Run letters, everything else.

"It had the most objectionable components – the release onto our streets of terrorists short of serving their full sentences, rewarded by government for their terrorism.

TUV leader Jim Allister at the TUV party conference at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023.

"Then some of them were ushered into government through a system of absurd mandatory coalition which could never work and has not worked, a system which lies in tatters before our very eyes.

"And all that in the context that we were told as unionists that we had a constitutional guarantee of the right to consent to any future constitutional change.”

Mr Allister said that the Northern Ireland Protocol made matters worse for unionists.

He said: "Then along comes the iniquitous protocol, trashes the acts of Union, leaves Article 6 – that foundation which guarantees the supposed economic union – in suspension according to the Supreme Court and yet we are told by the same court that there was no right to consent or dissent from that.