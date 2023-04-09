News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

For unionists there is nothing to celebrate in the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement: Jim Allister

TUV leader Jim Allister has said the Belfast Agreement was a “fraud” and a “deceit” designed to create a united Ireland.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

He commented: “For unionists there is nothing to celebrate in the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement because the Belfast Agreement was a process designed to lead us ultimately to Irish unification.

"The Belfast Agreement was a fraud, a deceit, and something which was part of a process which evolved over the years of constant concessions, the On The Run letters, everything else.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It had the most objectionable components – the release onto our streets of terrorists short of serving their full sentences, rewarded by government for their terrorism.

TUV leader Jim Allister at the TUV party conference at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023.TUV leader Jim Allister at the TUV party conference at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023.
TUV leader Jim Allister at the TUV party conference at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023.
Most Popular

"Then some of them were ushered into government through a system of absurd mandatory coalition which could never work and has not worked, a system which lies in tatters before our very eyes.

"And all that in the context that we were told as unionists that we had a constitutional guarantee of the right to consent to any future constitutional change.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Allister said that the Northern Ireland Protocol made matters worse for unionists.

He said: "Then along comes the iniquitous protocol, trashes the acts of Union, leaves Article 6 – that foundation which guarantees the supposed economic union – in suspension according to the Supreme Court and yet we are told by the same court that there was no right to consent or dissent from that.

“So for unionism I find nothing, nothing to celebrate in the Belfast Agreement.”

Jim AllisterIrelandSupreme CourtNorthern Ireland Protocol