Former Northern Ireland and Newcastle United midfielder Tommy Cassidy has died at the age of 73

Belfast-born Cassidy, who had been living with Alzheimer’s disease, was part of the side which reached the finals of the 1974 FA Cup and the 1976 League Cup and won 24 caps for his country.

A post on Newcastle’s official X account said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former midfielder Tommy Cassidy at the age of 73.

“The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with his family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Tommy.”

Cassidy, a regular attendee at the club’s Memory Cafe, a drop-in session at St James’ Park for those living with life-changing memory loss illnesses, joined the Magpies from Glentoran in October 1970 and went on to make 239 appearances over a 10-year stay before spells with Burnley and APOEL in Cyprus.

At international level, a man who once roomed with George Best played as a substitute in Northern Ireland’s famous 1-0 1982 World Cup finals victory over Spain.

A statement on the Northern Ireland X platform read: “We are saddened today to learn of the passing of Tommy Cassidy, one of our heroes from España 82. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

On retirement, he moved into management with APOEL, Gateshead, Glentoran, Ards, Sligo Rovers, Workington, Newcastle Blue Star, Whitby Town and Blyth Spartans.

Glentoran wrote on X: “Glentoran are very sad to hear of the passing of former player and manager Tommy Cassidy. Tommy played for Glentoran from 1968 - 1970, latterly managing the club from 1994-1997, winning the Irish Cup and Gold Cup as manager. Our thoughts are with his family. RIP Tommy.”