Former Northern Ireland captain Martin O'Neill 'commends bravery' of James McClean's poppy stance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Northern Ireland captain Martin O'Neill has defended James McClean’s poppy stance as “brave”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Neill, the former Celtic, Villa, and Republic of Ireland manager, made the comments after being asked for his viewpoint on the radio station TalkSport.

The discussion began about the abortive minute's silence at Rugby Park last Sunday, which had to be halted after less than 30 seconds after Celtic supporters sang about the death of Aidan McAnespie, who was shot by a British soldier at an Army checkpoint in County Tyrone in 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked on Friday by TalkSport host Jim White if Celtic fans should have remained quiet, O'Neill, who hails from Kilrea in County Londonderry, said: "Yes, they should. If it's a minute's silence, it's a minute's silence.

James McClean of Wrexham stood away from his team-mates during the minute’s silence last weekend

"You should have respect for the moment… yes, just being silent. And I would go with that. But in terms of the wearing of the poppy, in terms of all of those particular things during it, there is that historical point...

"For a lot of Irish republicans and nationalists, the poppy does represent a bit of oppression.

“Way back, just after the First World War in terms of the British Army, a group called the Black and Tans coming in and just running amok… these types of things have happened.

“And so that is historical, and that has had an effect."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McClean of Wrexham stood away from his team-mates during the minute’s silence before the Sky Bet League One match at SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday November 9, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wrexham. Photo credit should read: Gary Oakley/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

O’Neill also passed comment on James McClean’s refusal to wear a poppy and his decision to stand away from his Wrexham team-mates when they were observing a minute’s silence last weekend.

“James took the stance some years ago, realising that he was putting his career in jeopardy in the sense that he not only was going to be booed by away fans, but he was going to be booed by his home fans at Sunderland,” O’Neill remarked.

“And he went from, you know, from being a hero, where he did brilliantly, absolutely brilliantly, in his first season there to being booed at home. That's very, very difficult to take, but he took that stance.