Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern reveals his two regrets of Good Friday Agreement

The former Taoiseach, one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, opened up in an exclusive interview with Arlene Foster on GB News on the 25th anniversary of the 1998 deal.

“The whole foundations of anything that we have achieved – and we haven’t achieved everything – is based on cross community consent,” he said.

“The reality is if you don't get agreements you’re going to run into trouble. You might get over today but you'll be in trouble next week. So I think we need to try and find a way where institutions, all of the institutions, all of them, because there's four or five of them in the agreement, consent.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern speaking during the ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in the Great Hall at Stormont. Photo credit: William Cherry/Presseye/PA Wire

“I also think we need to do far more on reconciliation. Some people say to me now, ‘So the way forward is just the middle ground and you move on’. And you know you try to explain to them as I've done many times that it's not so simple.

“It's no good thinking that we've actually got over these things. So today's politicians, and those of the future have to be talking messages of reconciliation and peace and confidence. I think a bit of education about how bad things were is also a help when you're trying to go forward.”

On the approach he took 25 years ago he said: “In politics, people say leaders shall be very strong and forthright and they shall be clear on their views.

“The reality is if you do that, you'll never do anything. Because if you don't go in to try and find solutions and compromises and understand people and build confidence, well you're wasting your space, you know you're not going to do anything.

“So I think what I always try to do, I very much honed my thinking around where do you find the middle ground. Understand what people are saying and then try and see if you can be of some use to that, and to the process.”

During an interview broadcast on Camilla Tominey Today, Mr Ahern was asked had he any regrets in relation to the agreement.

He said: “Decommissioning became a nightmare, that was the first thing and it got us off to a bad start. You know it's like in football terms, we were three down before we started. And I think that was a pity because Tony Blair and I spent huge energy from 1998 to 2003. They were five hard years.

“Then the other thing is legacy. We did nothing on legacy. The other day I met Reverend Mason, the Methodist leader and I met a group with him.