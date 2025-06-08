Four arrested and three cautioned following protests against pro-Gaza march
Organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, planners said the march was being held "to demand action from the Irish and British governments to hold Israel accountable for the genocide in Gaza".
Promoting the march, a statement read: “Join for some or all of the march, or even just come to show your support as it passes through your nearest town”.
The walk commenced in Lurgan at 8.30am on Saturday (June 7) and finished across the border in Omeath – just shortly before midnight.
However, disorder broke out as the march passed through the village of Scarva where a counter-protest was held.
Police said four men were arrested following minor disorder associated with the Scarva portion of the event.
Three men were also cautioned in relation to public order offences at the towpath between Portadown and Newry.
In Newry, a flag believed to be associated with a prescribed terrorist organisation was removed from a parade participant by police.
Superintendent Norman Haslett said it was an appropriate and proportionate operation.
"We were also present at a number of protests that were held in connection with this event,” he said.
He further explained: "These protests had not been notified to the Parades Commission as required by law and officers issued warnings to this effect.
"An evidence-gathering operation was in place and we will now review the footage gathered and consider any potential offences.”
In a statement last Monday (June 2), TUV Upper Bann voiced their outrage at the march going “through over 3 miles of a rural Unionist area”.
A spokesperson wrote on TUV Upper Bann Facebook page: "The parade route through a rural Unionist and Protestant community is designed to cause maximum offence and to stir up community tension and division among a law abiding, peaceful community under the pretence that they actually care about Gaza.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.