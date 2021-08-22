Four more Covid deaths in Northern Ireland, as Delta takes its toll

It is vital that as many of our citizens as possible are vaccinated, said Stormont's health minister Robin Swann

The Department of Health said there had been 1,612 new confirmed cases of the virus and four deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period until Saturday afternoon.

The total has fallen from Friday, when Northern Ireland recorded 2,397 cases, its highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day since the start of the pandemic.

Mr Swann said: “The latest figures on our Covid-19 dashboard are deeply concerning, both in terms of deaths and new cases

“The Delta variant is taking its toll on Northern Ireland and it is vital that as many of our citizens as possible are vaccinated.”

Northern Ireland has the lowest vaccination rate in the UK, with more than 150,000 adults yet to be vaccinated.

