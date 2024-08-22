Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster hail decision by the IFA as Loughgall win two appeals over Sunday football
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Co Armagh side successfully appealed two decisions to the Irish FA firstly relating to a 'participation agreement', which saw increased payments being made to Premiership clubs who agreed to play on a Sunday.
The second successful appeal was against NIFL's plans to “extend the right to reserve scheduling League Cup matches on a Sunday, to now include the potential to schedule semi-finals on that day”.
An IFA statement said that Loughgall didn't wish to participate in Sunday football due to “religious beliefs and other factors such as sponsorship, which would be removed if they agreed to play football on a Sunday”.
The Lakeview Park club believed both decisions amounted to discrimination.
Both appeals were upheld by the IFA due to regulation 39(b) which states: “No match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so.
“No sanction may be taken against any club, combination of clubs or individual player not agreeing to participate in Sunday football. Any complaint or allegation of discrimination shall be referred to the board for determination.”
A statement from the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster said they were “aware of clubs who initially were swayed by the pressure are also unhappy with being forced into playing on Sunday”.
They added: “It is evident that NIFL had attempted to put financial pressure on clubs to accept Sunday football. They were also effectively barring entry to the BetMcLean League Cup to those who would not accept Sunday football.
“It seems that there were those who were determined to push Sunday football through by any means.
“Our position on Sunday as the Christian Sabbath is in keeping with the historic position of Protestant churches who hold Sunday to be the Christian Sabbath.
“It is not a day for work (except works of necessity and mercy) or sport. We hope that the example of Loughgall FC will encourage other Christians to stand up and contend for the Christian values that are the basis and at the heart of our civilisation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.