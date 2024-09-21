Free speech event in Belfast is warned about Stormont plans to create more protected groups, with restrictions on what you can say about them
The Free Speech Union’s (FSU) ‘Speakeasy’, took place in the Crumlin Road Gaol.
The FSU general secretary Toby Young told the gathering: "Now that Stormont is sitting again, we need to be ready to push back against any legislative assault on free speech, starting with next year's Sentencing Bill, which will give the Justice Minister the power to create more 'protected groups', with restrictions on what you're allowed to say about them, simply by laying a statutory instrument.
"That's why the Free Speech Union has set up a Northern Ireland Advisory Council consisting of celebrated champions of free speech with a broad spectrum of views and backgrounds."
The panel included: Baroness Hoey, Heather Binning of the Women’s Rights Network , solicitor Simon Chambers and the writer and News Letter columnist Ruth Dudley Edwards.
The News Letter editor Ben Lowry is one of the members of the FSU advisory council.