​From left, Simon Chambers, Baroness Hoey, Jan Macvarish, Heather Binning, Toby Young, Ruth Dudley Edwards at the Free Speech Union event in Belfast Crumlin Road Gaol on Friday September 20 2024

A group that defends freedom of expression held an event in Belfast last night.

​The Free Speech Union’s (FSU) ‘Speakeasy’, took place in the Crumlin Road Gaol.

The FSU general secretary Toby Young told the gathering: "Now that Stormont is sitting again, we need to be ready to push back against any legislative assault on free speech, starting with next year's Sentencing Bill, which will give the Justice Minister the power to create more 'protected groups', with restrictions on what you're allowed to say about them, simply by laying a statutory instrument.

"That's why the Free Speech Union has set up a Northern Ireland Advisory Council consisting of celebrated champions of free speech with a broad spectrum of views and backgrounds."

The panel included: Baroness Hoey, Heather Binning of the Women’s Rights Network , solicitor Simon Chambers and the writer and News Letter columnist Ruth Dudley Edwards.​