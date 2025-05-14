Gabriel Johnston

Funeral details have been confirmed for two people who tragically lost their lives in separate incidents on Northern Ireland's roads in recent days.

Gabriel Johnston, who was aged 22 and from the Belfast area, sadly passed away after a crash occurred in the countryside north-west of Lisburn on Tuesday, May 6.

Mr Johnston, who was the driver of the car that collided with a lorry, was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries days laters.

He will be laid to rest on Friday (May 16) at 11am at St Vincent de Paul Church in Belfast.

Nora Mackin who died in the Cullyhanna collision

Councillor Ryan Murphy paid tribute to Mr Johnston on social media: "Heartbreaking to hear the news on the tragic passing of young Gabriel Johnston. Thinking of his own young family, wider family and his friends at this time. I know many within the Ligoniel community are shocked at this news but will rally behind his family and friends at this time."

Gabriel’s friends on social media have described him as being “a true gentleman”, who “deserved so much more than this”.

Meanwhile, funeral details have been confirmed for Nora Mackin, aged in her 70s, who was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Armagh on Monday (May 12).

The collision happened on the Tullynavall Road in Cullyhanna shortly before 9.30am.

She has been described in her death notice as the loving wife of Stephen – the couple having celebrated 57 years of marriage earlier this year – and devoted mother to Martin, Maureen (Larkin), Fiona (Sims), and Kevin.

In a post on social media, Rural Health Partnership paid the following tribute: “Nora was a lovely, positive lady whose bright personality shone through with everyone she met. Her softness, kindness and beautiful smile will remain forever in our hearts.

“As the whole community mourns Nora, may the angels surround and support her devoted family whom we keep in our thoughts and prayers during this sad and difficult time.”

And St Pat’s, Cullyhanna - Short Mat Bowls Club – added "yesterday we heard of the tragic accident and deep loss of our dear friend and long standing club member Nora Mackin”.