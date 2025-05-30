Funeral details for tragic Co Down four-year-old Edward Watson Massey released
The nation was wracked by an outpouring of grief after news broke that the Co Down boy has passed away after entering a hotel pool in Spain.
A private funeral service, for family and invited people only, will be held in Clough Presbyterian Church at 1pm, followed by committal in its adjoining churchyard.
Flowers are to be from the family only; donations in lieu of flowers can made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Wallace Shaw Funeral Directors, 14a Clarkhill Road, Castlewellan.
The devastating accident happened on May 22 in San Miguel de Abona, Tenerife.
According to reports on Spanish TV channel Telecinco, the four-year-old was pulled out of the pool by a lifeguard but died after “failing to recover from a cardiac arrest”.
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5pm local time, after receiving a call that a child had been rescued from a hotel pool and was in cardiac arrest.
Two life support ambulances and a medical helicopter sped to the hotel, and responders attempted to resuscitate the young boy – to no avail.
Edward’s death was confirmed at the scene of the incident, say reports.
A death notice published during the week described him as the “precious son of Richard and Joanne” and “loving brother and best friend of Victoria”.
Added the notice: “Edward will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all his friends and family circle.
“He will be cherished in our hearts forever. Our lives will never be the same without him.”
