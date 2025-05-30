Funeral details for tragic Co Down four-year-old Edward Watson Massey released

Edward James Watson Massey tragically died in a hotel pool accident at the start of a family holiday in Tenerife.

Tragic Edward Watson Massey, who died in a hotel pool accident aged just four, is to be laid to rest tomorrow (31st).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nation was wracked by an outpouring of grief after news broke that the Co Down boy has passed away after entering a hotel pool in Spain.

A private funeral service, for family and invited people only, will be held in Clough Presbyterian Church at 1pm, followed by committal in its adjoining churchyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers are to be from the family only; donations in lieu of flowers can made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Wallace Shaw Funeral Directors, 14a Clarkhill Road, Castlewellan.

The devastating accident happened on May 22 in San Miguel de Abona, Tenerife.

According to reports on Spanish TV channel Telecinco, the four-year-old was pulled out of the pool by a lifeguard but died after “failing to recover from a cardiac arrest”.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5pm local time, after receiving a call that a child had been rescued from a hotel pool and was in cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two life support ambulances and a medical helicopter sped to the hotel, and responders attempted to resuscitate the young boy – to no avail.

Edward’s death was confirmed at the scene of the incident, say reports.

A death notice published during the week described him as the “precious son of Richard and Joanne” and “loving brother and best friend of Victoria”.

Added the notice: “Edward will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all his friends and family circle.