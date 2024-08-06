Funeral takes place at St Patrick's Church in Belfast for murder victim Kevin Davidson
Family and friends paid their respects to the 34-year-old who was located at an address in the Donegall Avenue area of the city on the evening of Saturday, July 20.
Following the mass, there was a committal for the man’s body at Roselawn Crematorium.
A funeral notice read: "Kevin will be sorely missed, loved and remembered always by his heartbroken mum, sister and entire family circle."
Jade Mary Anna Harrison (35), of Donegall Avenue, and Colam Barry McClenaghan (32), of no fixed address – were since charged with his murder and appeared in court on July 25.
They both deny involvement in Mr Davidson's murder.
With no applications for bail, District Judge Anne Marshall remanded the pair in custody until August 22.
On Friday (August 2), Det Insp Jennifer Rea issued a specific appeal for information and released images of a car seen on the Lisburn Road on June 9 in relation to the murder.
