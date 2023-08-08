Future of Ulster Rugby Show hangs in balance after BBC NI axes Irish League Show

With the broadcaster having already axed its Irish League highlights show, sources at the BBC have indicated that the Ulster Rugby Show, which had last season featured comment and analysis from ex-Ireland and Ulster stars Tommy Bowe and Rory Best, is next for the chop.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We have yet to finalise our plans for coverage of next season’s Ulster Rugby fixtures. Any changes will be announced nearer the time and in the usual way.”

Following the announcement that the Irish League Show has been dropped, and aware of the rumours circulating around the future of the Ulster Rugby Show, North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne has said the BBC needs to clarify its intentions for the coverage of local sport.

Action from an Ulster clash with Munster at the Kingspan Stadium. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

The DUP sports spokesperson said: “I will be seeking clarify from the BBC about what their local sports offering will be on TV.

"In a year where we have seen interest in the Irish League rise and with excitement at every level of the game, the BBC will leave some fans unable to see action.

"This isn’t a one-off either, but follows programmes such as Final Score NI being ditched previously.”

He added: “There are real fears that local football won’t be the only one to suffer and for rugby fans particularly the BBC needs to make clear what coverage they will be offering in the future.

"Showing highlight reels online simply isn’t an equivalent to a show with analysis and features which provide a much higher quality offering to the viewer.

“Local licence fee payers deserve clarity on the BBC’s intentions for sports coverage here.

"People have become increasingly disillusioned with the BBC which rarely seems to live up to the high standards they claim to have. They need to spell out now whether the Irish League decision was simply the first part of a drip-drip process that will further hollow out local sports coverage.”

Coleraine TUV councillor Allister Kyle, who is also on the board of directors at his local Premiership club, commented: “Following yesterday’s news that The Irish League Show was to be axed, I’m further taken aback to learn that The Ulster Rugby Show may be facing a similar fate.

“The show provided a connection for many rugby fans throughout the country who during the cost of living crisis find it difficult to pay for tickets. Many also find it hard to travel to the city after work on a Friday night.

"An in-depth analysis of how our Province was progressing, with games dissected by rugby heroes and great servants to the Ulster team, Rory Best and Tommy Bowe, is valued by many.

“This strengthens the questions needing asked of the BBC as to how they are spending the license fees of the public.

"Just yesterday I stated I found it odd that the BBC broadcast both All Ireland semi finals which included only one county out of the four where folk can actually pay the licence fee, but now I’ve been told that the BBC could also afford to show the all Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry – neither of which counties are expected to pay the annual subscription to run the British Broadcasting Corporation.

“How can it be that license fee payers cannot access the review shows they are used to for Irish League Football and Ulster Rugby but can watch Dublin vs Kerry?”

He continued: “Yesterday I also stated that it certainly seems that there has been an ongoing agenda at the BBC to divert funding from as many different areas as possible towards GAA and Irish language. The BBC came back with the response, ‘we have a diverse portfolio of sports output’.

"At one time I may have agreed, however with the cuts facing our football and rugby highlight shows and the extravagant spending towards GAA games which are being played in other jurisdictions, their reply leaves a lot to be desired.”

Jim Boyce OBE, former IFA president, vice-president of Fifa, and Cliftonville chairman, told the News Letter: “For many people who sadly are unable to attend the matches, that highlight show was something they looked forward to every week.

“The highlights show is something for people who maybe haven’t got access to streaming.

“I watch it every week. But to be fair, I’ve got to give credit where credit is due.

“The BBC is the one broadcasting station in NI that do help promote Irish League football… I think it’s very sad that Ulster Television don’t even hardly cover Irish League football.”

Concerning its Irish League coverage, a BBC Spokesperson said: “BBC Sport NI will provide extensive coverage of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, with live matches on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and live radio coverage as part of Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. We will have 12 live games in total from the start of the season until October.

"Two of these fixtures will be on BBC Two NI television and a further 10 matches will be live-streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website. Edited highlights from all Sports Direct Premiership games, including goals, will also be available on the BBC Sport NI website.”