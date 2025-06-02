Communities Minister Gordon Lyons during a press conference at Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast. The GAA will need to make it plans for Casement Park more affordable if the UK government fails to cover a £150 million gap for the current proposed rebuild, the Sports minister has said

The GAA will need to make its plans for Casement Park more affordable if the UK Government fails to cover a £150 million gap for the current proposed rebuild, the Sports Minister has said.

Gordon Lyons was commenting ahead of the publication next week of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' spending review.

The Government has indicated that will be the juncture when it confirms whether or not it will make a financial contribution to help deliver the stalled plans to redevelop the derelict gaelic games venue in west Belfast.

Plans for a 34,000-capacity stadium remain mired in uncertainty due to a major funding gap of around £150 million.

Stormont ministers committed £62.5 million to Casement in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp it along with football's Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast -based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed for several years because of legal challenges by local residents. The estimated build cost spiralled in the interim.

With planning approval finally granted four years ago, the project, now estimated to cost around £270 million, has latterly been held up over a dispute over funding.

In September last year, the UK Government ended hopes that the west Belfast venue would host Euro 2028 soccer games when it said it would not bridge the funding gap to deliver the reconstruction in time.

In addition to the £62.5 million committed by Stormont, the Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million while the GAA has pledged to contribute at least £15 million.

While the UK Government has said it will decide if it will make a contribution to the build costs following the UK-wide spending review, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has made clear that even if the Treasury does divert money to the project, the sum will not alone bridge the current funding blackhole.

DUP minister Mr Lyons, who has oversight for the project at Stormont, has rejected claims he is not prioritising the rebuild.

He was asked about the prospect of a funding injection from the UK Government as he spoke to reporters at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Monday.

"I've made it very, very clear as Sports Minister, I want to see more money for sports infrastructure in Northern Ireland," the minister said.

"But what we do need to make sure is that any additional public funding that comes forward for sport is done on a fair and equitable basis.

"I think we had a fair and equitable basis for the funding of sport back in 2011 when the funding for Windsor and for Ravenhill and Casement was set out.

"I welcome additional funding for sport, but it should be done on a fair and on an equitable basis."

The minister was asked what would happen if the Government did not make a significant contribution.

"Well, ultimately, that's up for the GAA to lead on," he said.

"It is their project. As far as I'm concerned, a commitment was made of £62.5 million by the Executive. As I've said from the start, that commitment still stands. But, as I've said before ... if you don't get the money that you're always looking for, you have to look at how you can make things more affordable.

