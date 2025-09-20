This year’s event – the first since 2021 – was funded by Belfast City Council, with additional support from Linen Quarter and Cathedral Quarter BIDs.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, joined residents and visitors to enjoy the feast of free pop-up activities and drop-in events, which was delivered by MayWe and DaisyChain Inc.

The result was a programme of more than 100 family-friendly events, happenings, workshops, performances and exhibitions, reaching into every corner of the city and across Belfast city centre. Highlights include:

Firepoise fire and light show at CS Lewis Square

Oíche Chultúir rooftop concert, céilí and storytelling at An Chultúrlann

Craic Defence team and drum circle at Carlisle Memorial Church

Draw, Write, Map drop-in activities and Halku dance performance at Crescent Arts Centre

A Night of Arabian Dreams at The MAC

Dozens of venues are putting on events, alongside Translink and the city’s three BIDs (Business Improvement Districts) - Linen Quarter, Cathedral Quarter and Belfast One - as well as independent event and hospitality providers, heritage buildings and council venues, including City Hall, 2 Royal Avenue and the Belfast Stories building at the junction of North Street and Royal Avenue.

A number of events also took place in places like Londonderry, Newry, Strabane and Enniskillen.

