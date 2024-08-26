Traditionally held on the last Bank Holiday weekend of the summer, the town bustles with street trading, bargaining, traditional music, dancing, horse trading, amusements, artisan markets and much more.
The event continues on Tuesday for those looking for a day’s entertainment and even go home with a present for yourself or a loved one.
1. Sound of music
Two young men playing music in Ballycastle on day three of the Ould Lammas Fair on Monday Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. Horse Fair
The horse fair is one of the star attractions at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia
3. Fun for all ages
Robyn Jane and Frankie Kealey with Shannon Cartin at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia
4. 26/08/24 REPRO FREE.. The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.Pictures Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
Plenty of local craft and produce on offer at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle Photo: Bagging a bargain
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.