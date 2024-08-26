GALLERY: No Monday blues in Ballycastle as crowds gather for day three of the Ould Lammas Fair

By Johnny McNabb
Published 26th Aug 2024, 15:15 BST
The unpredictable weather failed to dampen any spirits as people of all ages attended the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle on Monday.

Traditionally held on the last Bank Holiday weekend of the summer, the town bustles with street trading, bargaining, traditional music, dancing, horse trading, amusements, artisan markets and much more.

The event continues on Tuesday for those looking for a day’s entertainment and even go home with a present for yourself or a loved one.

Two young men playing music in Ballycastle on day three of the Ould Lammas Fair on Monday

1. Sound of music

Two young men playing music in Ballycastle on day three of the Ould Lammas Fair on Monday Photo: McAuley Multimedia

The horse fair is one of the star attractions at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle

2. Horse Fair

The horse fair is one of the star attractions at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Robyn Jane and Frankie Kealey with Shannon Cartin at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle

3. Fun for all ages

Robyn Jane and Frankie Kealey with Shannon Cartin at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Plenty of local craft and produce on offer at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle

4. 26/08/24 REPRO FREE.. The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.Pictures Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Plenty of local craft and produce on offer at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle Photo: Bagging a bargain

