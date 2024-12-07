A yellow warning for rain is in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, both of which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, as well as parts of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

A number of roads, including Castle Street in Belfast city centre, were closed on Saturday morning while clean up work was carried out after storm damage.

Some events in Northern Ireland, including five Irish League football clashes and a planned vigil in Belfast for the women of Afghanistan have been called off, while the Apprentice Boys of Derry Shutting of the Gates event in Londonderry is set to go ahead.

Here’s some pictures from across Northern Ireland.

1 . Storm Darragh This is the scene on Upper Malone Road as multiple trees fall during strong winds which have impacted Northern Ireland overnight

2 . Storm Darragh Fallen trees block the Falls Road in Belfast in both directions after storm Darragh hits Northern Ireland

3 . Storm Darragh This is the scene on Ballyrobin Road, Antrim as a Airport Double Decker bus crashes into a building during strong winds which have impacted Northern Ireland overnight