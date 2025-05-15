GALLERY: Princess Anne arrives in Londonderry to complete three engagements in the city

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 15th May 2025, 20:48 BST
Princess Anne made a surprise visit to Londonderry on Thursday as she completed three separate visits in the city.

Local children waved their Union Flags for Princess Anne's first engagement at the Cathedral Youth Club and Community Hub, which first opened its doors in 1972.

This was followed by a visit to Ebrington Square as Londonderry remembers the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the North Atlantic.

The North Atlantic became the crucial supply line for food and munitions to Britain during that period and, in recognition of Londonderry’s vital role for the Allies, it was decided that the River Foyle should be the location of the formal U-Boat surrender.

The day ended with Princess Anne visiting the Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre (C-TRIC) at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal in Londonderry today during her one-day visit to Northern Ireland

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal in Londonderry today during her one-day visit to Northern Ireland

Cathedral Youth Club founder Jeanette Warke MBE with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal in Londonderry today during her one-day visit to Northern Ireland

Cathedral Youth Club founder Jeanette Warke MBE with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal in Londonderry today during her one-day visit to Northern Ireland

Princess Anne visited the Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre (C-TRIC) at Altnagelvin Hospital

Princess Anne visited the Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre (C-TRIC) at Altnagelvin Hospital

Princess Anne chats to personnel at the Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre (C-TRIC) at Altnagelvin Hospital

Princess Anne chats to personnel at the Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre (C-TRIC) at Altnagelvin Hospital

