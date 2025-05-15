Local children waved their Union Flags for Princess Anne's first engagement at the Cathedral Youth Club and Community Hub, which first opened its doors in 1972.

This was followed by a visit to Ebrington Square as Londonderry remembers the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the North Atlantic.

The North Atlantic became the crucial supply line for food and munitions to Britain during that period and, in recognition of Londonderry’s vital role for the Allies, it was decided that the River Foyle should be the location of the formal U-Boat surrender.

The day ended with Princess Anne visiting the Clinical Translational Research & Innovation Centre (C-TRIC) at Altnagelvin Hospital.

