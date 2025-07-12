GALLERY: Thousands line the streets of Coleraine for the Twelfth of July demonstration

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 12th Jul 2025, 17:33 BST
Coleraine basked in glorious sunshine on Saturday as participants and spectators enjoyed the Twelfth of July demonstrations.

The town turned into a sea of music and colour as the parade got under way at 11.15am.

Spectators of all ages enjoyed the different genres of music as band members and those in the Orange family made their way to the Demonstration Field behind Coleraine Leisure Centre.

Platform proceedings took place at 2.15pm which heard from both the Worshipful District Master of Coleraine District LOL No 2 and the County Grand Master of County Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge.

The return parade started at 3.30pm as everyone involved basked in the heat of near 30C.

The warm weather meant people tried to get as much shade as possible, with ice-cream vans a popular choice for those eager to cool down.

Pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine

TWELFTH OF JULY - COLERAINE

Pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine

TWELFTH OF JULY - COLERAINE

Pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine

TWELFTH OF JULY - COLERAINE

Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine

TWELFTH OF JULY - COLERAINE

Pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

