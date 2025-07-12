The town turned into a sea of music and colour as the parade got under way at 11.15am.

Spectators of all ages enjoyed the different genres of music as band members and those in the Orange family made their way to the Demonstration Field behind Coleraine Leisure Centre.

Platform proceedings took place at 2.15pm which heard from both the Worshipful District Master of Coleraine District LOL No 2 and the County Grand Master of County Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge.

The return parade started at 3.30pm as everyone involved basked in the heat of near 30C.

The warm weather meant people tried to get as much shade as possible, with ice-cream vans a popular choice for those eager to cool down.

Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine

