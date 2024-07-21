People from all over the province attended the two-day event as it was held in Northern Ireland for the very first time.

Jumping from 27 metre tall platform, divers hit speeds of 85kmph before landing into waters of Ballycastle Harbour below.

Competitors also took part in two other diving locations across the north coast, starting on the steep, tugged cliffs at Dunluce, known as the Lord’s Prayer on Thursday, which was closed to the public for health and safety concerns.

On Friday, the diving moved to another off-the-cliff-round from the site of the ancient ruins of Kinbane Castle on a remote rocky outcrop in Round 2, to the open waters of Ballycastle Harbour for the first of the platform dives in Round 3.

The divers made their final bid for maximum points off the platform in Round 4, returning to the windy diving tower in Ballycastle Harbour on Saturday.

Simone Leathead of Canada dives from the 21 metre platform during the second competition day of the fourth stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Ballycastle Harbour, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 19, 2024.

James Lichtenstein of the USA dives from the 27 metre platform during the second competition day of the fourth stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Ballycastle Harbour, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 19, 2024.

Sergio Guzman of Mexico prepares to dive from the 27 metre platform during the second competition day of the fourth stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Ballycastle harbour, Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland on July 19, 2024.