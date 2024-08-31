The flagship events saw thousands of supporters turn out to watch parades at the various venues, bringing the curtain down on the annual parading season.

Religious services were held at each of the gatherings, highlighting the institution’s principled stand on the Reformed Christian Faith.

From the platform in Ballymena, Rev Anderson said the institution’s Constitutional resolution spoke of “the importance of equality of citizenship”, which he described as “the glue that holds a nation together”.

He said: “Given the serious situations that have recently arisen across our nation, it has become apparent that equality of citizenship has been eroded.

“It is evident that under our current Prime Minister that we have adopted two-tier policing.

“Violence from any quarter is wrong and to be condemned, and those breaking the law should feel the ‘full force of the law’ but that must include everyone who breaks the law, no matter who they are or what they represent.

“Without that equality, then respect for law and order will further diminish.”

He said there were 7,000 police on duty at Notting Hill Carnival in London, with the BBC reporting that there were “eight stabbings and 334 arrests”.

Rev Anderson asked: “Are the courts being cleared to deal with these people? Will they receive jail sentences as directed by the Prime Minister?”

He said this was “a perfect example of two-tier policing”, adding: We here can of course add our own examples to the lack of equality.

“If there is going to be the ‘full force of the law’ then ALL lawbreakers must feel that force; it is not up to politicians to decide who should or shouldn’t feel that force.

“That is a key ingredient of equality throughout our nation.”

Rev Anderson said those taking a stand for the Reformed Christian Faith “feel our faith is under attack from those who least understand what we believe”.

He said: “It seems perfectly fine for the media and others to attack and ridicule the Christian Faith – even to use the name of Jesus Christ as a swear word but dare anyone challenge or repudiate any other faith and, immediately, they will be attacked for holding racist views.”

He said the challenge for Sir Knights, band members and supporters was to ask – “is Jesus Christ Lord of our lives?”

He told the gathering: “Today, we need to reinvigorate our faith in Him so that we can bring about that peace which passes all understanding in our lives, in the lives of those that we love and those around us.

“Then, with our continuing faith in Jesus Christ, we can build true equality across our nation.”

