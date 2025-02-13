Gardai and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have issued a joint appeal for information about a crash in Co Donegal in November which left three people dead

Two men, named as Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith, died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the N15 at Liscooley on the evening of Friday November 22.

A third man, aged in his 70s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he later died.

He was named as Samuel Hunter, from Murlog, Lifford.

Two women, aged in their 30s and 70s, were injured in the collision.

This week, gardai and the PSNI issued an appeal for information about, witnesses to or footage of the crash.

In particular they are looking to identify the owners of two vehicles that were in a nearby filling station around the time of the collision "as they may have valuable information to share".

Neither vehicle was involved in the collision.

The two vehicles were in the forecourt of the filling station located around 100 metres from where the collision occurred.

One vehicle, believed to be a dark Skoda or Audi estate, exited the filling station and turned left towards Castlefinn.

The second vehicle - described as a dark SUV, possibly a Toyota - left the filling station soon after.