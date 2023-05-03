Garden fit for a King nearing completion in time for Coronation weekend

Since the first sod was cut in February, workers have been busy bringing to life the vision of celebrity garden designer Diarmuid Gavin.

The garden, located in Hazelbank Park in an area previously taken up by a bowling green, is a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way reflecting some of the great loves of His Royal Highness King Charles III.

The centrepiece is an ornate three-floor pavilion topped by a crown, which will treat visitors to a musical performance of dancing topiary and spinning conical trees every 15 minutes.

Work is ongoing at the King's Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park, Newtownabbey. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Mayor Alderman Stephen Ross said: “The council is extremely proud to be creating something truly magnificent to mark the momentous occasion of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III – the first coronation to take place in over 70 years.

“The Coronation Garden in Hazelbank Park will be a fitting legacy to King Charles III and will attract visitors from near and far.”

His Majesty The King already has strong ties with the borough when, as Prince of Wales, he officially opened the council’s civic headquarters – Mossley Mill on June 13, 2000.

The Coronation Garden will be officially opened on Saturday as part of the council’s commemorative programme. Its creation was made possible thanks to £100,000 granted by the UK Government Levelling-Up Fund.

An illustration of the how the garden will look when in bloom