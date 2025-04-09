Gerry Adams says he has sought legal advice after claiming Meta has used his books to train its artificial intelligence systems

The Society of Editors recently held a protest in London alleging that millions of copyrighted books had been used by the social media giant to develop its AI systems.

In a statement, Mr Adams said: “Meta has used many of my books without my permission.

“I have placed the issue in the hands of my solicitor.”

Mr Adams listed several of his books which he alleges have been used by the tech company.