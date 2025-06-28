Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset on Saturday

Before Kneecap took to the stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival, rap punk duo Bob Vylan led pro-Palestine chants on the West Holts Stage.

The English duo led the crowd in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF”.

They added: “Hell yeah, from the river to the sea, Palestine must be free."

Bob Vylan were on the stage from 2.30pm to 3.30pm - finishing just 30 minutes before controversial Belfast trio Kneecap were scheduled to perform.

The set by Bob Vylan was available to watch on the BBC iPlayer – unlike that of Kneecap.

Earlier on Saturday, the BBC confirmed they would not be live-streaming Kneecap’s set but said the performance is likely to be made available on-demand later.

It is understood the BBC needs to consider the performance before making a final decision.

In April, Bob Vylan were among the notable music names who defended Kneecap after one of the rap group’s members appeared to call for Tory MPs to be killed.

A video, which emerged from a November 2023 gig, appeared to show one member of the Irish trio saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

In a joint statement, which was signed by Bob Vylan amongst several other group of artists, said there has been a “clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform” Kneecap.

It went on: “As artists, we feel the need to register our opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom.

“In a democracy, no political figures or political parties should have the right to dictate who does and does not play at music festivals or gigs that will be enjoyed by thousands of people.”

Addressing the crowd at Glastonbury, frontman Vylan made reference to the BBC’s decision regarding Kneecap, saying: "I know we are on the BBC and we aren't going to say anything crazy, we can leave that for them lads.”