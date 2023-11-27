A lifelong Glenavon fan has spoken about the time he sponsored the Lurgan Blues’ pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur, managed by the late Terry Venables.

The footballing world is mourning the death of Venables, who sadly passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.

The news was confirmed in a short statement by his family following his battle with a long illness.

As a player he made over 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace but made his real mark as a coach, managing Crystal Palace, QPR, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, England, Australia, Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

Former England, Barcelona and Tottenham manager Terry Venables has been remembered after taking his Spurs side to Glenavon for a pre-season friendly in 1992

During his time in charge at Spurs, Venables would take his star-studded side to Glenavon to play in a pre-season friendly as part of an agreement in the transfer of Gerard McMahon to the London club.

The game would be played at Mourneview Park on August 1, 1992 as Spurs ran out 1-0 winners, with Vinny Samways scoring the decisive goal.

Their team that day included goalkeeper Ian Walker, defenders Terry Fenwick, Justin Edinburgh and Neil Ruddock, midfielder Nayim and striker Gordon Durie.

The Lurgan Blues also had several club legends on their side as Robbie Beck, Paul Byrne, Peter Kennedy, Raymond McCoy and Glenn Ferguson all took to the field.

Whilst watching his stars on the pitch, the game coincided with the official opening of the all-seated Crescent Stand which was performed by Venables.

The pre-season friendly was sponsored by Hubert Watson, who was a supporter of both clubs and he fondly remembered how seriously Venables was taking the game despite nothing being at stake.

He reflected: “When the pre-season friendly was announced, I couldn’t wait to sponsor the game on behalf of John Finlay Engineering Group.

“Spurs were meant to fly over and have a pre-match lunch in the old White Gables hotel in Hillsborough, but due to a heavy fog in London, they were delayed and had to bypass that and head straight to Mourneview Park.

"I sat behind Venables in the Directors’ Box and he was busy scribbling down notes about what was happening and I couldn’t believe how seriously he was taking the game, but it probably showed his high level of professionalism.

"I managed to meet him when handing over the match sponsorship cheque, and despite not recalling what was said, I’m sure I would have been excited to meet one of my heroes.

"I went to Euro 96 when Venables was managing England and I was at the FA Cup finals in 1987 and 1991 to watch Spurs. I must admit I became a Tottenham fan due to Pat Jennings and his connection with Northern Ireland.

"The game was obviously a part of the deal that took Gerard to Spurs and he was a wonderful footballer.

"I think Glenavon got £100,000 for his services and I think if you were to buy him now, it would probably cost £500,000. He got his deserved move after scoring the winner in the 1992 Irish Cup final against Linfield.