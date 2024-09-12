The Taoiseach is to emphasise his commitment to "strengthening North-South co-operation" as he chairs a meeting with the Northern Ireland Executive on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will be among the members of the Executive attending the plenary meeting of the North South Ministerial Council at Dublin Castle.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will lead the Irish Cabinet during proceedings, the second such meeting of the council since the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive in early February.

The last plenary meeting was held in Armagh in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taoiseach Simon Harris

Discussions are to focus on areas of mutual interest and ongoing co-operation through restored North-South bodies.

Mr Harris said: "I look forward to hosting my first plenary meeting of the North South Ministerial Council as Taoiseach.

"It presents an excellent opportunity to meet with the Northern Ireland Executive so soon after the visit of PM Starmer to Dublin , and to ensure that all the strands of the Good Friday Agreement are functioning and delivering benefits for people across this island.

"I will use this opportunity to emphasise my commitment, as Taoiseach, to strengthening North-South consultation, co-operation and action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In recent months, we have seen milestones reached on a number of North-South and all-island projects, such as the Narrow Water Bridge and the Ulster Canal.