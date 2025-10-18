Tributes have been paid to Cano Edwy Kille

Heartfelt tributes have been paid following the death of Canon Edwy Kille, aged 95, a much-loved clergyman formerly of Aghadrumsee, Clogh and Drumsnatt Parishes in south Fermanagh.

Originally from Somerset, Canon Kille became an integral part of the Fermanagh community he served, winning the deep affection and respect of local people.

“He was accepted by the Protestant community of South Fermanagh as one of their own,” said Kenny Donaldson, Director of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF). “Canon Kille was an exceptional man in many ways.”

Throughout his ministry, Canon Kille was known for his compassion, courage and steadfast faith. Long before terms like pastoral care for the bereaved became common, he was already offering that comfort to those affected by terrorism and violence.

“He genuinely walked with his flock,” Mr Donaldson said. “He felt their pain, he shared in their sense of injustice, and he consistently spoke the truth. His guide in doing so was his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, whom he encouraged his flock never to forget and always to trust.”

Canon Kille played a foundational role in SEFF’s early days, becoming the organisation’s first Chairperson. “He was prepared, alongside a small group of others, to stand up and be counted and the SEFF family have never forgotten him for that,” Mr Donaldson added.

Despite personal sorrow – having buried two wives during his long life – Canon Kille continued to exemplify strength and devotion. “There was blessing in that he was able to find love a second time and to offer his love and devotion in return,” said Mr Donaldson.

Even in later years, Canon Kille remained active and dedicated. In December 2019, he travelled from Belfast to Rosslea to lead a remembrance service marking the 30th anniversary of the murders of two young soldiers at Derryard checkpoint. He also took part in SEFF’s 25th Anniversary Service in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, in August 2023 – delivering his contribution entirely without notes at the age of 92.

“They don’t make them like Canon Kille these days,” Mr Donaldson reflected. “He was a small man in stature but a huge man in heart, in courage, and most of all – in faith.”

Reflecting on his own encounters with Canon Kille, Mr Donaldson added: “I did not know him in his earlier years of ministry in South Fermanagh, but I have known of his legacy since joining SEFF 17 years ago as Director.

"I enjoyed many conversations with him over those years; he always struck me as such a learned man, a natural orator, gentle but firm, and so very empathetic to people.

"He also had a good sense of humour and enjoyed hearing updates on SEFF and on the people of south Fermanagh, people who came to respect him deeply.”

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.

A death notice reads: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Canon Edwy Kille passed away peacefully on Friday, 17th October 2025.

“Canon Kille served our community with unwavering faith and dedication for many years. We give God thanks for his life of ministry and service.