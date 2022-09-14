Charles was born at 9.14 pm on Nov. 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace, weighing 7lb and 6oz. His father, Philip, was playing squash with his private secretary at the time.

Charles was close with his maternal grandmother — the Queen Mother — who encouraged his love of nature and art. At two years old, he would sit on her bed and play with her lipstick tubes, allegedly awed by the colours.

Charles became heir apparent at the age of three, following the death of his grandfather King George VI and his mother’s accession to the throne when she was 25

Baby Charles with the Queen Mother in 1948

In an interview when he was 20, Charles was asked whether his father had been a “tough disciplinarian” and whether the prince had been told to “sit down and shut up.” Charles responded: “The whole time, yes.”

Charles was said to be a sensitive child — Winston Churchill, after observing him at the tender age of three, remarked: “He is young to think so much.”

At age 14, Charles ordered a cherry brandy for two shillings and a sixpence in an Isle of Lewis pub after riding on a Gordonstoun School sailboat. It was illegal for under-18-year-olds to be served, and, unfortunately for Charles, a reporter was sitting at the bar. A national scandal ensued, and the prince’s bodyguard, Don Green, lost his job.

Charles read archaeology and anthropology at Cambridge University, changing to history for the second part of his degree, and graduated in 1970 with a 2:2.8.

In 1969, Charles spent a semester at Aberystwyth University and began Welsh lessons with nationalist Tedi Millward ahead of Charles’ investiture as the Prince of Wales. This chapter of his life inspired an episode of The Crown titled “Tywysog Cymru,” meaning “Prince of Wales.

In 1971, Charles embarked on a career in the Royal Navy. He qualified as a helicopter pilot, but gave up flying after he crashed a Queen’s Flight passenger jet in the Hebrides in 1994.