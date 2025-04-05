Police can confirm that a man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Hilltown area on Saturday, April 5

The PSNI have confirmed that a man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Hilltown area of Co. Down in the early hours of this morning (April 5).

In a statement, the PSNI stated that they received a report shortly before 2am this morning that a grey coloured Volkwagen Golf had been involved in a collision on the Kilkeel Road.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. The front seat passenger of the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene whilst the driver, a man aged 18, was arrested and remains in custody at this time. The Kilkeel Road remains closed as an examination of the scene continues.

