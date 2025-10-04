Enniskillen bomb survivor Jim Dixon and his wife Anna lay flowers at the cenotaph in the town, to mark the 34th anniversary of the atrocity, in November 2021

Political, community, and victims’ groups have expressed sorrow at the passing of Jim Dixon, who suffered serious injuries during the 1987 Enniskillen bomb.

Twelve people were killed and almost 70 others were injured in the IRA bombing of a Remembrance Sunday commemoration in Enniskillen in 1987 which shocked the world.

Mr Dixon survived the bomb but had to endure many surgeries in the aftermath of the atrocity and told the News Letter in 2021 that “my head was smashed badly and that is where most of the pain comes from”, with his tongue left 80% paralysed and his cheeks also paralysed.

He passed away at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on Thursday (October 2).

A death notice reads that “Jim will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.”

It adds that Mr Dixon was t”he beloved husband of Anna, dearly loved father of Suzanne (Jeff), Sharon (Gordon) and Serena (Stephen) much loved grandfather of Gareth (Gabrielle), Victoria (Nigel), Matthew, Ashley, Andrew and great-grandfather of Louie, Gavin and Sophie.”

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jim will take place in Enniskillen Independent Methodist Church, Tempo Road, Enniskillen on Monday (October 6) at 3.00pm.

In a heartfelt social media post, Roy Crawford, UUP Councillor for the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, posted: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Dixon.

"Jim was a mentor, a man of great faith and integrity, and someone who gave so much of himself to others. His quiet strength, wisdom and compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Anna and all the family circle at this difficult time. Jim will be sorely missed.”

Mr Dixon helped form the Ely Centre in Enniskillen who provide support to veterans and other victims/survivors impacted by the Troubles.

In a statement, written by Lee McDowell & Roy Crawford, they paid tribute to a “beloved father, grandfather, friend, patron, and brother in Christ.”

They added: “The impact of Jim Dixon’s life is impossible for me to capture fully in words, but those of us who knew and loved him will carry the lessons he taught us for the rest of our lives. Whether as a father, a trusted friend, a respected boss, or a loyal brother, Jim led by example—with wisdom, fairness, compassion, integrity, and a quiet resolute strength.

"Jim was a man of integrity. His leadership in the Ely Centre was grounded not in position or title, but in character. We can all testify that he led with fairness, he listened without judgement, and he stood firm in his Christian value and the Truth. If Jim gave you his word, that was it. In a world full of noise and uncertainty, Jim was a steady voice of calm and reason.

"What we admired most about Jim wasn’t just what he did, but how he did it. We all knew the relentless suffering that Jim endured on a daily basis ever since the Enniskillen Bomb, many days in the office we knew he was in agony, but he always kept going. There was a quiet strength grounded in his deep faith in the way he carried himself. He never sought the spotlight, but his presence was always felt.

“Jim was fiercely loyal— to his beliefs, to his family, to the truth and to us all here at the Ely Centre. He respected those who held differing perspectives on our past and always surprised many during our meetings and speaking events in confirming that he was a Proud Irishman, a Unionist, Gaelic Speaking Christian from Clones. He really was one in a million, whose perspective is so desperately needed in our country.”

Victims’ group SEFF also paid tribute and offered their condolences following his passing.

Kenny Donaldson, director of SEFF, said on Facebook: "Jim was someone well-known throughout County Fermanagh and much further afield and whilst already a personality within his community through the earlier years of his life, it was the Enniskillen Poppy Day bomb which brought Jim’s name and story to the fore, front and centre.

“Jim’s horrific injuries were projected across the world and he proved his abilities as a fighter, defying the predictions of medical professionals and others, to not only survive that fateful day but to also reach the grand age of 88 years.

“Jim’s journey was of course not an easy path, he suffered profuse pain and challenging health, however supported by his devoted wife Anna and their children, grandchildren and the wider family and medical support, he persevered and achieved against the odds.