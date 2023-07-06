Historic cannons on Derry's Walls get spruced up for summer thanks to Heritage Council funding

A specialist contractor has been appointed to carry out the works over the summer months which involves the repair, cleaning and repainting of the 18 replica carriages on the walls on which the cannons are located.

The cannons, which date back to the 1600s, are a key attraction on the iconic walls and are an important feature in the Londonderry’s history and heritage according to mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue.

She said: “The cannons have an important place in the fascinating story of the city and are a popular visitor attraction for people piecing together the history of Derry.

The gun carriages that hold the cannons will be repaired, cleaned and repainted this summer

“It’s important that we look after these heritage assets and appreciate the value they bring to the wider tourism experience here.”

Maura Fitzpatrick, regeneration project officer with the council, said: “The cannon and carriages are integral to the overall historic value, visual appearance and heritage of the city walls and the wider walled city. This project represents an important first phase in terms of improving the visual appearance and presentation of the replica carriages.

“Council is continuing to work with partners to identify external funding opportunities to bring forward a proposed Phase II conservation-led restoration of the iconic cannon gun artefacts.”

