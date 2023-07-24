Several roads were closed after a downpour of rain meant driving conditions were almost impossible, whilst water entered properties after the town suffered its wettest 24 hours on record in 50 years.

Heavy rain hit the west part of Northern Ireland and Co Donegal as properties were also flooded in Raphoe, Castlefinn, Killygordon and Convoy across the border.

Whilst the majority of the water has since been cleared up, DUP councillor Keith Kerrigan believes the 'Derg community stood up and helped each other as the rain showed no sign of letting up.

Flooding in Castlederg. Photo by Monica Maguire

"I'm led to believe as many as 21 properties have been damaged whether that be internal or external damage," he said.

"The Environmental Services team from the council have been in contact to see what damage has been caused.

"Thankfully, most of the water elsewhere has been sorted but a tidy up in places is probably needed.

"The community really rallied around each other as people were leaving sandbags at doors belonging to the elderly or those with mobility issues, whilst tractors and tankers were in the town until 3am sucking up the water that the Fire Service couldn't.

"We had a great team out on Saturday night as sandbags were being replenished, the Fire Brigade had well over a dozen vehicles in use, PSNI staff assisted and local residents were digging in."

Mr Kerrigan confirmed that no businesses were seriously impacted by the floods and that he has called on a meeting with relevant departments to ensure there isn't a repeat in the future.

He added: "There was heavy continuous rain for a long period of time on Saturday and it got very torrential from 5pm onwards.

"The river in Castlederg wasn't flooded but the water must have run off the infrastructure and the sewer system couldn't take it.

"There were areas flooded that have never been flooded before.

"It is just a relief that the majority of properties and businesses have been unscathed.

"I will be calling for a meeting in the coming days with relevant departments to ensure a plan is in place if this happens again, or ways we can avoid it happening again through improvements which can be made."

Mr Kerrigan also revealed how residents of a nearby care home were within a "five to ten minute period" from being evacuated as water threatened to enter the building.

"Whilst there was no major damage to businesses, we did fear that we might have to evacuate residents from Silverdale Care Home," he continued.

"There was a five to ten minute period where a decision had to be made but thankfully with care home staff, volunteers and the Fire Service, we were able to sufficiently reduce the water level."

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that Environmental health officers have visited 21 homes to date in the Castlederg area following the flooding incident at the weekend.

At this stage two inhabited buildings have been affected by flood water damage.

Anyone who has been impacted by the floods is advised to report the incident to the Flooding Helpline on 0300 2000 100.

The council’s Environmental Health Service will inspect those domestic properties impacted to determine if the householder is eligible for support under the Department for Communities’ Scheme of Emergency Financial Assistance (SEFA) which provides up to £1,000 to help make homes habitable.