How can UK Government find money to rebuild Casement Park while making devastating cuts elsewhere, asks MLA
A UUP MLA has accused the UK Government of being “out of sync” if it is prepared to make up a major funding shortfall to rebuild Casement Park while housing waiting lists soar.
East Belfast MLA Andy Allen MBE was speaking after the budget announcement from the Department for Communities which he says will have a profoundly devastating impact on many across Northern Ireland.
He made the comparison between the significant shortfall in the department’s budget and the amount of money that needs to be found to ready Casement Park should the joint Euro 2028 bid be successful.
The costs for the redevelopment project for the west Belfast GAA ground have spiralled upwards in recent years, now estimated to be somewhere around £150m – double the original estimate.
The Executive had pledged £62.5m – along with money towards the redevelopments of Windsor Park and Ravenhill which have already been completed – with the GAA committing £15m to the redevelopment, a figure which remains unchanged, leaving a deficit that would have to be made up from the public purse should the project be completed.
Mr Allen said: “The announcement from the Department for Communities that their 2023/4 budget allocation falls significantly short of the funding it requires will have a profoundly devastating impact on so many across society.
“These required cuts, coupled with those already outlined, against the backdrop of soaring cost of living increases, will further push households into poverty. It will heap further pressure onto an already beleaguered third sector which repeatedly absorbs the brunt of cuts and government failure.”
He added: “It is however clear that the UK Government is out of sync with reality when it is being indicated they will step in to plug the significant funding shortfall in the Casement Park development, meanwhile, our housing waiting lists soar, whilst the budget to deliver housing is slashed.
"It is not credible for Government, whether the ground is included within the Euro 2028 bid or not, to fund the shortfall whilst enforcing cuts.
“Households are already struggling, and this budget will do nothing but deepen the impact. The Secretary of State and the UK Government need to examine the direction of travel and intervene.”