The controversy over the event contributed to the resignation of Simon Byrne as PSNI chief constable this month after a High Court judge ruled that two junior officers had been unlawfully disciplined for their actions.

The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing.

Speaking for the first time about the controversy during her attendance at an investment summit in Belfast, Ms O’Neill said her party was unequivocal in its support for policing.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media during the Northern Ireland Investment Summit 2023 at the ICC, Belfast

Asked if she had threatened to pull her party from the Policing Board, she responded: “No, it did not happen.

“Let me be crystal clear about what I said to the chief constable.

“I was very clear that the incident that happened that day was wrong; it was appalling and the real victim in that scenario was Mark Sykes.

“This was somebody who was the victim of a horrible atrocity many years ago and the way he was treated was appalling.

“I made that very clear publicly at the time and privately to the chief constable in terms of the damage that that type of activity did to community confidence.”

She added: “But never did I ever threaten to withdraw Sinn Fein support for policing, that is unequivocal in terms of our support for the rule of law.”

The incident which the High Court ruled on occurred on the Ormeau Road in Belfast in February 2021 during a service marking the anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack, in which five people were murdered.

The two officers faced action in 2021 after the arrest of Mr Sykes, a survivor of a loyalist gun attack on the bookmakers in south Belfast.

The incident unfolded when police challenged people attending a memorial event amid suspicions that the size of the public gathering breached coronavirus regulations.

Mr Sykes was handcuffed and arrested in chaotic exchanges captured on social media.

The incident triggered a major controversy at the time and sparked criticism of Mr Byrne.

Following the High Court ruling, Mr Byrne initially rejected calls to quit but later resigned after the Police Federation indicated it would call for a vote of no confidence.

The federation has since passed a vote of no confidence in deputy chief constable Mark Hamilton, who is currently leading the police force.