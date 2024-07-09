Sir Declan Morgan, Chief Commissioner-designate of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR)

All those engaging with the new truth recovery body will be allowed to be accompanied by a representative, under an updated operation framework.

The changes include a charter of commitments which outlines what a victim, survivor, family member or witness can expect from their engagement with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

Other changes include increased flexibility around changing the nature of requests if new information comes to light during an investigative process.

It follows a public engagement process, which ICRIR chief commissioner Sir Declan Morgan said was key to finalising the framework for the body.

The charter of commitments will be subject to further feedback.

The Operational Design Framework also reiterates that the principles of European Convention on Human Rights-compliant investigations will be applied for all those who make a request.

Sir Declan said: "Our commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights to respect the principles of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and providing meaningful information to those affected by the Troubles/conflict is paramount, and with the publication of our Operational Design Framework we are now able to detail how we will deliver on those commitments.

"We could not have developed it without the dialogue we have had with people across Northern Ireland and Great Britain , both in the consultation and through wider engagement - including with victims' groups and human rights representatives in the UN and the Council of Europe , and all those with an interest in the commission's work.

"This commission will always welcome constructive dialogue and we will take further learning from our operations and from feedback into account for future improvements."

Commissioner for investigations Peter Sheridan said the design framework, which was published on Tuesday, reflects "different approaches that might be taken by those engaging with the ICRIR".

He said prosecutions would be available where supported by evidence but added that there would be "other routes to provide more information and set out an acknowledgement of the wrongdoing".

The commission has also announced Louise Warde Hunter will be its new chief executive officer.