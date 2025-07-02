Dorinnia Carville, Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) for Northern Ireland, who has said financial penalties through fines and confiscation orders are a "fraction" of the costs of dealing with waste legally, after an Audit Office report has found potential profits from illegal dumping in Northern Ireland far outweigh any sanctions

Potential profits from illegal dumping in Northern Ireland far outweigh any sanctions, an Audit Office report has found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comptroller and Auditor General Dorinnia Carville said financial penalties through fines and confiscation orders are a "fraction" of the costs of dealing with waste legally.

Her report has concluded that current measures for regulating and inspecting the waste sector are not achieving value for money and put at risk delivery of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency's (NIEA) obligations to protect the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Carville said the current operation of the inspection regime "does not adequately identify or discourage criminality".

The report said that as well as causing damage to the environment, waste crime is estimated to cost around £34 million annually in Northern Ireland, excluding the costs stemming from rectifying environmental and social harm, evaded taxes and lost legitimate business.

The report said that total potential profits from illegal dumping far outweigh the sanctions.

Court fines imposed in relation to waste crime since 2019 amount to approximately £1 million but the report said it is estimated that the total costs of legally disposing of the waste involved in these proceedings would have been £17 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the report concludes that the NIEA's current inspection arrangements are "insufficient to effectively detect and prevent waste crime".

The report said the number of planned inspection visits to high-risk sites has significantly reduced in recent years.

In 2017-18 there were 12 planned visits per high-risk site per year, but this has now fallen to six or eight depending on the type of site.

It said that no inspections matching waste materials arriving and leaving sites, or verifying waste on-site, have been conducted in the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also said waste carriers are not subject to any routine inspection regime, and stop and search operations targeting carriers are "relatively uncommon", with only one such operation being conducted in 2024.

The report said poor data collection and management information undermines the NIEA's ability to regulate the waste management industry as effectively as it could.

It said it also struggles to recruit and retain specialist skills in a number of areas.

Ms Carville said: "The existing approach to regulating waste requires significant improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The current operation of the inspection regime does not adequately identify or discourage criminality.

"Legal enforcement activities, even when successful, rarely result in polluters remediating the damage caused.

"Furthermore, financial penalties through fines and confiscation orders are a fraction of the costs of dealing with the waste legally."

"As a result, damage is being caused to the environment and the cost for remediation often falls to taxpayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad