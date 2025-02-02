Mourners who joined Longley's family at Saturday's service in All Souls Church in Belfast included Dame Mary Peters and the lord lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.

The renowned poet died in hospital at the age of 85 on January 22.

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins attended the service, as did a representative of Taoiseach Micheal Martin, and the SDLP leader and family friend Claire Hanna.

The former MP for North Down, Lady Sylvia Hermon, was in attendance, as were the artists Colin Davidson and Neil Shawcross.

Marie Devlin, the widow of the Nobel prize-winning poet Seamus Heaney, attended, as did the author Glen Patterson and the actor Ian McElhinney.

Michael Longley Funeral The casket of acclaimed Belfast poet Michael Longley, is taken from All Souls Church in Belfast following his funeral.

Michael Longley Funeral The order of service for the funeral of acclaimed Belfast poet Michael Longley at All Souls Church in Belfast followed by a private committal at Roselawn Crematorium.

Michael Longley Funeral Edna Longley, the widow of acclaimed Belfast poet Michael Longley, leaves All Souls Church in Belfast following his funeral.