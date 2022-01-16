IN PICTURES: Service to remember Teebane victims 30 years on

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 16/01/2021 Family and Friends during a 30th Anniversary service of the Teebane bombing outside Cooktown in Co Tyrone on Sunday. Eight Protestant workmen died in January 1992 when the IRA blew up their minibus at Teebane crossroads, on the road between Omagh and Cookstown. Another six were injured. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

One of those who attended the service was TUV leader Jim Allister.

He said afterwards: “This afternoon I had the privilege of attending a roadside service to remember the victims of the IRA’s Teebane massacre when eight Protestants were murdered while travelling home a lonely country road after an honest day’s work.

“It was one of the most infamous atrocities committed by the IRA. Even by Republicanism’s depraved standards the killing of men while they were returning from their employment stands out as particularly horrendous.

“Three decades on it remains the case that no one has ever been charged in relation to this massacre.

“In stark contrast to other cases, there is no prospect of a Police Ombudsman’s report or even significant media interest in the suffering of the families.

“However, their dignity and determination to remember their loved ones demands respect and the shocking failure to hold the murderers to account still demands action.

“I am very grateful to have been afforded the opportunity to attend today’s event and commend the organisers for ensuring that the events of that horrific day are not forgotten.”

