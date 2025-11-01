This year’s Halloween celebrations featured a vibrant mix of live music, storytelling, installations, and community events across the city and district.

Despite one night of the Awakening the Walled City trail being cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, spirits remained high, and the Halloween night finale saw bumper crowds out to enjoy the Carnival Parade and a spectacular fireworks display under clear autumn skies.

Council’s Head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter, highlighted the importance of the festival in promoting the city and district on the global stage.

"Each year it brings an enormous boost to the local economy, drawing visitors from all over the world and generating invaluable international media coverage that raises the profile of the city as a leading destination for cultural tourism. Ireland is undoubtedly the Home of Halloween and we are front and centre in that story.

“The festival’s unique blend of myth, heritage and creativity continues to captivate audiences and reflects the incredible talent and energy of our local creative sector.”

Planning is already underway for next year’s 40th anniversary of the Halloween celebrations in Londonderry.

1 . HALLOWEEN IN LONDONDERRY Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Londonderry and the banks of the River Foyle as the city hosted Europe's largest Halloween Carnival which culminated in a spectacular fireworks display Photo: Martin McKeown Photo Sales

