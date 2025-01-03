Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has outlined his commitment to the Newry Southern Relief Road scheme with confirmation that the draft Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Statutory Orders for the scheme will be published this month.

The Newry Southern Relief Road is being developed to provide a strategic link between the A1/N1 Belfast to Dublin corridor and the A2 Warrenpoint Road, bypassing Newry City Centre. It is one of the three infrastructure projects being taken forward by the Department within the Belfast Region City Deal, which has allocated £93.4m to the project.

Delivery of the new road is estimated to be between £110m and £130m and will be dependent on the successful completion of the statutory processes and future budget available.

The timescales for progressing to procurement and construction will depend upon several factors including the need for a public inquiry.

Minister O’Dowd said: “The scheme will help to relieve traffic congestion within Newry City centre, reduce journey travel times for strategic traffic, improve road safety and enhance the city centre environment. The scheme will also provide significant opportunities for the enhancement and reshaping of Newry City centre to promote sustainable travel choices.”

The Minister has also announced that a staffed Orders Exhibition Day will be held at Newry Leisure Centre, Cecil Street, Newry, on Tuesday 21 January 2025 from 10am to 9pm. The formal consultation will then take place for a period of six weeks where the information will be available to view online and at Newry Leisure Centre and various other locations.

The exhibition will also be available between 21 January to 4 March at the following locations:

DfI Headquarters, James House, 2-4 Cromac Avenue, Belfast, BT7 2JA

DfI Southern Division, Marlborough House, Central Way, Craigavon, BT64 1AD

DfI Newry Section Office, 3 Springhill Road, Carnbane Industrial Estate, Newry, BT35 6EF

Newry Leisure Centre, Cecil Street, Newry, BT35 6AU

Newry and Mourne Museum, Bagenal's Castle, Castle Street, Newry BT34 2BY

Newry City Library, 79 Hill Street Newry Down BT34 1DG