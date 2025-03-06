Minister Liz Kimmins has extended the use of temporary exception certificates for some five and seven year-old private cars for a further year

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced the extension of temporary exemption certificates (TECs) to help manage MOT waiting times.

The Minister has extended the use of TECs for some five and seven year-old private cars for a further year (2025-26).

As a result, this will allow motorists to drive eligible cars legally – providing they are roadworthy, are taxed and have insurance.

In April last year, former Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd approved a similar extension due to increased demands on vehicle testing and delays with the opening of Hydebank test centre.

In a press release, the Department outlined that the intervention has successfully reduced MOT waiting times from over 100 days at the end of May 2024 to around 30 days in early February 2025.

Minister Kimmins said: “TECS have helped to significantly reduce waiting times for MOTs. This extension will allow the DVA to continue to manage the increased demand for MOTs until new testing facilities at Hydebank and Mallusk are open for vehicle testing. These centres will provide the capacity to test more than 200,000 additional vehicles annually.

“Since the introduction of TECs, the DVA has continued to maximise its vehicle testing capacity at its existing 15 test centres through a variety of measures, including recruitment and overtime.

“From 1 April 2024 to 31 January 2025, the DVA conducted 956,759 vehicle tests, compared with 942,789 for the same period in 2023-24. In 2024, there were only six days when the DVA did not offer MOT appointments.

“TECs have helped improve service delivery while minimising any risk to road safety.

“As road users we all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe and, regardless of TECs, it remains our responsibility to ensure our cars are in a roadworthy condition by getting them serviced.”

Vehicle licensing information shows that around 107,000 cars may be eligible for a TEC under the extension. The TECs will be automatically processed by the DVA.

