Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins pictured at St Mary’s Primary School, Killesher, Co Fermanagh, with School Principal John Cunningham and pupils

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced the next phase of part-time 20mph speed limit schemes for schools across Northern Ireland.

Part-time 20mph zones have been installed at 233 schools to date with Minister Kimmins now confirming that in 2025/26 an additional 40 schools will benefit from this important safety intervention.

Speaking at a visit to St Mary’s Primary School, Killesher, Co Fermanagh, which is included in the latest tranche, Minister Kimmins said: “Road safety is a priority for me and I am committed to working proactively to make our roads safer for everyone. I am acutely aware that children and young people are amongst the most vulnerable groups using our roads.

“The introduction of part-time 20mph zones at schools across the north is a significant intervention that has helped to ensure that children, parents and staff feel safer as they travel to and from school on a daily basis. I am therefore pleased today to confirm that an additional 40 schools will benefit from this key road safety measure bringing the total delivered since 2020/21 to 273 schools.

“In this tranche there is a focus on rural schools that are located on roads where the national speed limit applies. I am, however, very much aware that there are also schools in urban and residential areas that would benefit from a reduction in the speed limit. I have therefore asked my officials to prepare a paper on the use of permanent 20mph speed limits, particularly near schools in predominantly residential areas and places such as town centres, where there is a higher number of those walking, wheeling and cycling.”

The schools are as follows in the Southern Division: Drumhillery Primary School, (Middletown), St. Mary's (Granemore), Foley Primary School, (Seagahan), St. Oliver’s Primary School (Carrickrovaddy), St. Teresa’s Primary School (Mountnorris), Killowen Primary School (Rostrevor), St. Matthew's Primary School (Castlewellan), St. Patrick’s Primary School (Saul), St. Mary's Primary School (Portaferry) and Glastry College (Ballyhalbert).

Northern Division: Tildarg Primary School (Tildarg), Hazlebank Primary School (Aughafatten), Carnaghts Primary School (Shankbridge), St. Columba’s Primary School (Garvagh), Dunseverick Primary School (Bushmills), Abbey Community College (Newtownabbey), St Mary’s Primary School (Portglenone), St Colmcille’s Primary School (Ballymena), Creggan Primary School (Randalstown), Glenann Primary School (Cushendall) and Faughanvale Primary School (Greysteel).

Eastern Division: Edenbrooke Primary School (Tennent Street), Belmont Primary School (Belfast), Bunscoil Phobal Feirste (Belfast), Carr Primary School (Comber Road), St Joseph’s Primary School (Lisburn) and Brookfield School (Moira).

Western Division: St. Mary’s PS (Ballymagorry, Strabane), St. Caireall’s PS (Aghyaran, Castlederg), Cullion PS (Desertmartin), Carntall PS (Clogher), St. Mary’s PS (Killesher), Gaelscoil/Naíscoil na gCrann (Killyclogher), Devenish College (Enniskillen), Sacred Heart Primary School (Tattyreagh), Castlederg High School (Castlederg), St Eugene’s Primary School (Victoria Bridge), St Patrick’s Primary School (Glen) and Fivemiletown Primary School (Fivemiletown).

In conclusion the Minister said: “I will continue to give consideration to any steps my Department and our road safety partners can take to help reduce the number of people killed and injured in road traffic collisions. However, there are actions we can all take that will help. I would urge all drivers to take care on the roads, slow down, ignore mobile phones and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.