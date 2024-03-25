Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have said the formal identification of the victims is ongoing.

It is understood they were all aged in their 20s.

On Monday the Ballynahonemore Road where the crash happened remained closed as police continue to conduct inquiries.

The Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh after a serious road traffic collision in which the PSNI confirmed four lives had sadly been lost

A grey coloured Volkswagen Golf was involved in the incident on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

In total, there were five road deaths in Northern Ireland across the weekend.

Separately a man aged in his 40s, who was a pedestrian, died on the Forkhill Road in Newry on Saturday night.

He has been named locally as Gary McLoughlin.

Newry Rovers Football Club paid tribute to their former player in a social media post, describing him as a “great man on and off the pitch”, adding their thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

DUP Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin described the local community as being in shock following the tragic events of the weekend.

“Words don’t mean much but I think the families will take comfort in the fact that the community are with them and most people, the vast majority of people are thinking of them and praying for them and with them at this time,” he told the BBC.

Sinn Fein Newry and Armagh MLA Liz Kimmins described the weekend’s event as “absolutely harrowing”.

“The communities have just been left completely stunned by the huge loss of life across Newry and Armagh – it’s just devastating,” she said.

“I can’t even imagine what the families of the five people involved have been going through.”