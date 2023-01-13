IRA victim welcomes news that Charity Commission are considering statutory inquiry into Feile festival

Gary Murray, whose sister Leanne was one of nine people killed in the atrocity at Frizzell's fish shop on the Shankill Road on October 23, 1993, made a complaint about pro-IRA chants at the west Belfast event in August.

This morning he told the Nolan Show he wanted the festival to stop the Wolfe Tones from singing Celtic Symphony which contains the lyrics ‘Ooh ah, up the ‘RA’.

He said he first saw videos of it being played during last year’s festival: “I was very hurt by it, so was my mum.

Gary Murray's 13-year-old sister Leeann was killed in the Shankill bombing. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

"I'm sure a lot of other IRA victims were hurt by the chants of ‘Ooh ah, up the ‘RA’ as well because that organisation murdered my little sister. It's as simple as that really.

"At the Feile five or six years ago we told our story. There's a play about my life and my mum's life called 'What If'. And then for us to find out last year the Wolfe Tones riling the crowd up, singing that song at the end of the Feile, it was disgusting in my eyes.”

Jamie Bryson, who is representing Gary Murray in the complaint, said: “The correspondence JWB Consultancy received from the Charity Commission – as reported on this morning’s BBC Nolan show – in relation to our client Gary Murray, is extremely welcome. It is appropriate that the commissioners are now considering the highest level of exercise of their power, namely a statutory inquiry, into the Feile.

“The correspondence- from the Chief Commissioner- does not suggest this is one of a range of options, but rather confirms that a specific decision will now be made on whether the most serious statutory powers will be utilised.”

Mr Bryson continued: “We will be watching carefully to ensure the commission do not come under any political pressure and are free to regulate all charities appropriately. In this instance, in our view, a statutory inquiry and public report is clearly warranted. We will continue to robustly press this issue.

“It is appropriate we were informed in advance of Feile in relation to this matter, such was the hurt caused to Mr Murray and other IRA victims.”

He added: “As a wider point, the unionist community have been hounded for years by a nationalist cultural war relentlessly targeting every aspect of our culture, including trying to halt funding in our communities and demonise every community/sporting organisation which does not politically comply with nationalism’s view of the world.

“The unionist community will no longer sit quietly at the back of the bus. This development is but just one example of that new reality.”

