IRA victims have called for an end of the glorification of the terrorist organisation after pro-IRA chants at Feile

Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was shot dead and her father Tom – a magistrate – seriously injured in an IRA gun attack in 1984, was upset to learn that pro-IRA chants overshadowed the closing event at the Feile festival on Sunday.

She said that over recent days she has been reading and listening to other victims talk about the atrocities carried out by the IRA which she believes “should surely bring home the long-term impacts of terrorism on a society”.

She added: “The triggers, which may seem as nothing to others, are horrendous for victims and survivors, leading to night terrors, anxiety, etc.”

Ann Travers' sister Mary was murdered by the IRA in 1984

Sammy Heenan, whose father William was murdered by the IRA on his family farm in Castlewellan in 1985, said that young people need to be educated to “make them aware of the pain and anguish experienced by people like myself throughout the Troubles”.

He said: "People from both the Protestant and Catholic communities suffered horrendously as a result of terrorist violence.

"In this particular case it is glorification of IRA violence so it is up to the organisers of this event to stamp this out."

After Gary Murray, whose 13-year-old sister Leanne was murdered in the Shankill bomb in 1993, raised concerns about pro-IRA chants at last year’s Feile, the Charity Commission – which endorses the event’s charitable status – found it had not contravened charity law.

Sammy Heenan, at his remote farm in the hills around Leitrim were his father was murdered by the IRA in 1985 and left him an orphaned at the age of 11. Picture by Brian Little

Mr has called for the resignation of members of the Charity Commission after pro-IRA chants rang out around Falls Park once again.

The director of Feile An Phobail Kevin Gamble said: “Over the last 35 years, Féile has a proven track record of delivering significant social, cultural and economic benefits to the city of Belfast, and this increases year on year," he said.

“This year, representatives from all communities were welcomed to Féile to have their voice heard, both as spectators and participants.

“All political persuasions attended and participated in various panel discussions, as did representatives from minority ethnic communities, and international visitors.